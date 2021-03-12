The National Weather Service will hold free virtual severe weather spotter training courses this spring.

Sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted, according to a press release.

Dates and registration links are:

The two-hour classes cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. The classes are appropriate for all ages, though ages 10 and older likely will get the most out of the training, the release states.

