East Central Intergovernmental Association will receive a $180,000 federal grant to help expand technical assistance and training in areas such as education, health services, community services and access to global markets.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant program, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
East Central Intergovernmental Association serves Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.