Authorities said an armed passenger forced a driver to lead officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque.
Kayne R. Donath, 22, no permanent address, was arrested at about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Jackson Street on charges of third-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, control of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, as well as a warrant charging person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Dubuque police pulled over a vehicle for traffic and equipment violations at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the alley west of the 1500 block of Main Street.
Jade D. Harris, 23, of Hanover, Ill., was driving, while Donath was a front-seat passenger. Officers informed Donath of his outstanding arrest warrant.
“Donath then reached over and began to pull down on the gear selector of the vehicle,” and the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to documents.
The pursuit ended when Harris stopped the vehicle in the area of East 16th and Washington streets and Donath exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He soon was arrested.
Documents state that Harris was “visibly shaken up” and “she was speaking fast, crying, and shaking.”
Harris reported that Donath told her to not unlock the doors of the vehicle or he would shoot her. Donath also threatened to shoot Harris if she refused to drive away from the scene of the traffic stop and threatened her to drive faster during the pursuit.
“Harris stated that Donath kept ... pulling out a gun from his waistband during the pursuit and displaying it,” documents state.
Harris described the gun and said Donath tossed it into an alley during the pursuit. Police reported finding the 9 mm handgun in the alley west of the 1500 block of Jackson Street. The gun had a round loaded in the chamber.
Donath’s warrant related to another vehicle that led police on a chase. At about 1:40 a.m. April 27, a vehicle driven by Emily A. Voshell, 27, of East Dubuque, Ill., fled when an officer tried to pull her over in downtown Dubuque for not having license plates, documents state. A chase ensued, and ultimately, Voshell’s vehicle ran out of gas on the Julien Dubuque Bridge.
Donath, a passenger in the vehicle, fled on foot, leaving behind an 8-inch knife in the vehicle, according to police. He is not allowed to carry dangerous weapons as a convicted felon.
In a separate incident, Donath also was accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase that included driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Dubuque in January 2021. He then fled on foot before officers arrived. He was arrested in September on a warrant charging eluding in that case.