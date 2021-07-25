When Paulina Le presents a lesson to a group of students, she is hopeful that she is teaching some things that cannot be found in a textbook.
“I think I have a nontraditional point of view,” Le said. “I was once considered a nontraditional student. It is nice to tell them about my experience and let them know they can accomplish a lot even if they don’t have a ton of money or they are facing difficult circumstances.”
Le has volunteered for Junior Achievement of the Heartland for more than five years. She believes the connection that she forged with students during that time has been shaped to some extent by her unusual path to success.
Le had her first son at the age of 19. With a young child, she decided to take a year off between high school and college. She then attended Northeast Iowa Community College for two years and studied at Loras College for three, ultimately earning a bachelor’s degree after majoring in business analytics and Spanish.
Today, Le works as a data analyst for Foodliner, a trucking company in Dubuque.
She said she became inspired to volunteer around the time that her first son entered preschool.
“I knew I wanted to find a way to be involved with the school, and Junior Achievement seemed to fit the things I value and find important,” she said. “It’s about giving children some type of exposure to financial literacy, workplace readiness and entrepreneurship.”
Junior Achievement meets students where they are, sending volunteers to area schools to share their experiences and impart their wisdom. Le generally spends five or six one-hour sessions with a group of students to which she is paired.
She passes along such knowledge in multiple ways — and to a wide variety of students.
During her first two years as a volunteer, Le met regularly with fifth-grade students. She later taught eighth-grade classes and then moved on to teaching high school juniors and seniors.
She admitted that working with the older students is her favorite.
“I feel like the work I do is most impactful for the high-schoolers because they are the most involved in preparing for the real world,” Le said. “They are getting ready to make huge financial decisions, to decide whether to go to college or continue into the workforce, or maybe even start their own business.”
Junior Achievement volunteers are equipped with a defined curriculum that helps guide their interactions with students. However, the unique personalities of volunteers go a long way in connecting with the students.
Scott Ellerbach, senior vice president for community relations for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, called Le a “JA champion,” adding that her effectiveness is tied to her personality.
“She embodies the spirit of Junior Achievement,” he said. “She enlightens the students and teaches them to think outside the box. When she walks into a classroom, the kids light up.”
Ellerbach said Le has taught at five schools, led seven different JA programs and worked with 163 students during her five years with the program.
Along the way, she made relationships with students of all ages, ranging from elementary school through high school.
“She’s seen it all,” he said with a laugh.
Le takes pride in teaching the principles of Junior Achievement and instilling the financial knowledge and workplace skills that will help students thrive.
She also hopes that her path to success will serve as an inspiration to others, noting that program volunteers also play a particularly important role for students.
“I do what I can to give them my perspective on things,” she said. “One of the things JA can do is give these kids exposure to a role model, an adult to look up to who isn’t a family member or a school teacher.”