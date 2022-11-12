PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Fennimore native Francis Mulvey Jr. was known for his congeniality.
He was a popular athlete who participated in high school plays and an only child to parents who loved him deeply. He studied business and social sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville until his mother’s death in 1967.
“He was always smiling. He’d just stop and talk to strangers on the street,” said Mac Kolar, Mulvey’s old friend and fraternity brother. “He did a good job making people feel welcome to the community.”
Mulvey joined the Army after his mother died. Less than a year later, he died in Vietnam after being struck by enemy fire while covering his comrades’ withdrawal. He was 23.
He was honored alongside 11 other men Friday as part of a dedication ceremony at UW-P to recognize the students and alumni who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The ceremony included the recognition of each servicemember who passed during the conflict with UW-P ties and the unveiling of a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The Veterans Day event recognized and thanked all veterans, but it dedicated special interest and time to veterans of the Vietnam War, many of whom Kolar — event organizer and a Vietnam veteran himself — said did not get the warm welcome home that greeted soldiers of earlier wars.
“Upon their return, they were faced with a society which had political and philosophical disagreements, and too often returning was seen in a negative light,” Kolar told the crowd of around 300 who attended the event. “... I cannot change the way Vietnam veterans were treated or greeted, but today I say welcome home.”
Attendees were greeted upon entry to Velzy Commons with photos of all those from Wisconsin lost during the Vietnam War. Larger posters hung up around the room with further information on those with a connection to the university.
Patti Leahy, of Shullsburg, Wis., attended the event after receiving an invitation as a veteran alumna of UW-P. She served in the Army during the Korean War, and her husband, Gerald, was a member of the Air Force.
“A lot of (Vietnam veterans) were drafted,” Patti Leahy said. “They did what they needed to do. It was an unpopular war, but the soldiers did what they needed to do to protect people. … We’re recognizing that.”
After the unveiling of the new stone memorial, the names of all 12 UW-P students and alumni killed during the Vietnam War were read to a silent and somber crowd. Between each name, a resounding bell rang out to recognize the life lost.
“A veteran is someone who at one point in his or her life wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America, written for an amount of up to and including his or her life,” Greg Tremelling, coordinator of UW-P’s Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veteran Students, reminded the crowd.
