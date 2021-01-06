LANCASTER, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin county sheriff now leads a statewide association of his counterparts.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman has been installed as president of the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association, according to a press release.
The organization includes all 72 sheriffs in the state and supports their efforts by providing training and resources and protecting their constitutional authority, according to the release.
“I am honored and privileged to be the president of this prestigious organization for the next two years and look forward to working with all the sheriffs and our partners to continue protecting and serving our citizens,” Dreckman stated in the release.
Dreckman has been an active member of the association since becoming sheriff in 2012. During the past two years, Dreckman served as first vice presidents and chaired the association’s legislative committee.