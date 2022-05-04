The Dubuque Area Heart Walk is set for this weekend.

The fundraising event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Garden, 3800 Arboretum Drive.

Event organizers aim to raise $220,000. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Call 815-541-1945 or visit DubuqueIAHeartWalk.org for more information.

