CASSVILLE, Wis. – The owners of Great River Sportsman and Great River Hardware Hank have donated $30,000 to Grant Regional Health Center to help meet needs related to COVID-19.
The donation by Lon and Rebecca Spooner, of Great River Development Corp., will help purchase two ventilators as well as personal protective equipment for the hospital, according to a press release.
Great River Development Corporation is the parent company of Great River Sportsman and Great River Hardware Hank, both located in Cassville.
Grant Regional Health Center is accepting donations at grantregional.com/foundation/donate-now.