Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa, as well as Shullsburg, Wis.
A longtime Dubuque bar is under new ownership.
Dusty Rogers is now the owner of Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road. Rogers also owns Dubuque Sports Complex and Dusty Rogers Baseball and Softball Academy.
Logan Klinge took over as the bar’s general manager.
“I’ve been coming here for over 20 years,” Rogers said. “I liked the atmosphere and the diversity. It’s not a real young crowd but a perfect blend. You can find someone here anywhere from 21 years old to 91 years old. It makes us unique.”
Robert “Bub” Leytem owned the bar from the 1980s until his death in 2012. His wife, Sheri Leytem, then took the helm.
Rogers said he knows the Leytem family very well, and Sheri Leytem reached out to him about taking over ownership of the bar after hearing Rogers was interested.
“Bub never closed, not even if it was storming,” Rogers recalled. “I’m the same way. I think consistency is important. I want to follow in (Bub’s) footsteps.”
Rogers has made several changes since taking over ownership at the end of September, including adding more televisions in the bar area and by the pool tables.
The dartboard has been moved away from tables in the bar area to near the pool tables, in an area of the business now dubbed “the game room.”
The bar’s back room now is called “Bub’s Back Room,” which Rogers plans as a place for groups to hold events. Looking ahead, he said, he hopes to find more ways to honor the late, former owner.
“I think we’re a staple in town,” Klinge said. “We’re definitely one on the list in terms of longevity.”
Dog House Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The bar can be reached at 563-556-7611 and found on Facebook at facebook.com/doghousedubuque.
Woman to open boutique in Shullsburg
A woman soon will open her own boutique storefront in Shullsburg after starting her business online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brooke Heinberg plans to open a physical location for Brooke Rose Designs in the next few weeks at 250 W. Water St. Heinberg said the property previously was the home of Shullsburg Chiropractic, which is moving next door and expected to open in that space today.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own store and boutique-type thing,” Heinberg said. “I’ve just been keeping an eye on things in town that came up for sale.”
Heinberg said she started Brooke Rose Designs online after the pandemic hit and she decided not to go back to work after having twins. She started screen-printing clothing items, which turned into the Brooke Rose Designs website.
With the physical storefront, Heinberg said she plans to stick to screen-printing items, noting that she does a lot of custom orders as well. She also sells tumblers and hats. She also plans to sell items, such as jewelry, from other small businesses in the Water Street store.
Heinberg hopes to be open in a couple weeks, but she said the date depends on how much work is needed at the new location.
“I’m just excited to be able to offer more products,” she said. “I did a lot of markets before I got the storefront, and I always did well in person. I hope to continue to do well in person.”
Brooke Rose Designs can be found online at brookerosedesigns.com. The business also can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at @brookerosedesigns.
Manchester restaurant poised to reopen
A Manchester restaurant soon will reopen at a new location.
The Bread Basket will be located at 101 S. Franklin St., near Fiesta Cancun. Bread Basket owner Jackie Mormann closed the 113 E. Main St. location in mid-July as work commenced on the new space.
“I rented that (Main Street) building and was having some issues,” she said. “There was no air conditioning. This (Franklin Street) building had been for sale for a while, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought I’d like to have my own building, just to be able to make the place mine.”
Mormann bought The Bread Basket in 2013, and the eatery has been located on Main Street since then.
The new location was built in 1855 and was initially a dry goods store, but Mormann said it also has been a grocery store, barbershop and clothing shop over the years.
“It’s the oldest building in Manchester, so that’s a little intriguing,” she said. “But with it being an old building, there’s a lot of upkeep. Some things have been neglected over the years, so we’ve been digging right into it.”
Mormann said she purchased the building in August, and renovation work has been ongoing since. She hopes to reopen the restaurant in November or early December, depending on how long the finishing touches take.
The building has a main level and a lower level. Mormann said the main level will have the dining area and kitchen, and she also will sell items such as greeting cards and jewelry. The lower level will be used as a place to cater events, as well as a conference or meeting room.
“I hate being closed,” she said. “I’ll be glad to be open again. We’re trying to do everything as fast as we can and as soon as possible. I hope everyone remembers that we’re here, and we’re looking forward to serving everybody again.”
Updates on progress on The Bread Basket can be found at thebreadbasketmanchester.com or on The Bread Basket’s Facebook page.
