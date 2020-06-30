Cascade City Council members recently voted, 3-2, in favor of a 2% raise to the wages and salaries for city employees for the fiscal year beginning Wednesday, July 1.
Riley Rausch and Andy Kelchen voted against the move. Rausch favored a 1% increase now and taking another look at it in the next quarter. Kelchen was uncomfortable with 2% during a time of economic uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s approved wages and salaries include:
• Deanna McCusker, city administrator, $78,030/year.
• Fred Heim, police chief, $62,400/year.
• Phil Gehl, city superintendent, $28.79/hour.
• Danielle Vanderah Hartke, city clerk, $25.43/hour.
• Melissa Kane, library director, $21.13/hour.