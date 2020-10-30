Community spread of COVID-19 in Jones County has escalated significantly, and the county now faces its highest positivity rate since the pandemic began, health officials said.
Jones County Public Health officials wrote in a press release Friday that the two-week positivity rate in the county had reached 15.1%.
The department issued a series of guidelines for limiting the spread of the virus, which included maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, wearing a face covering, staying home when unwell and disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Officials emphasized that no gatherings for social, community, recreational and leisure purposes should take place at this time.