A volunteer crisis pregnancy center marks 50 years in Dubuque this fall.
The Dubuque chapter of Birthright was chartered by Birthright International on Sept. 20, 1972.
“It is an accomplishment to think we have been here 50 years,” said Angie Breitbach, the co-director of volunteers at the local organization. “I think it is an amazing testament to the community that has supported us.”
She said community support is vital to the organization, which operates solely with volunteers and donations.
“That’s how we survive,” she said. “When people find a cause close to their heart, they support it.”
Birthright’s mission is to support women who are pregnant or think that they are pregnant.
“We are not judgmental, and we try to care for them,” said Amy Houselog, chairwoman of the local Birthright Board of Directors since 2013. “We don’t get involved in politics — our focus is the woman coming through the door.”
Breitbach has volunteered with Birthright since 2002. She said the organization doesn’t offer counseling.
“We provide friendship and love,” Breitbach said. “We provide alternatives to abortion.”
Breitbach said Birthright volunteers provide support to pregnant women and can refer them to resources in the community, including adoption services if that is what the woman requests.
“We also have limited supplies of things like clothing, diapers and wipes,” Breitbach said.
Houselog said the organization is nondenominational.
“A lot of our volunteers are Catholic, but we are not affiliated with any church,” she said.
However, many of the organization’s supplies are collected through church-sponsored baby drives.
Birthright’s services are confidential. Breitbach said the organization’s volunteers provide services to more than 100 women per year.
“These volunteers get to know the people they are working with,” Houselog said. “Sometimes, they get invited to baby showers, and sometimes, they are invited to the delivery room. They keep in touch with the women.”
Breitbach said the organization could use more volunteers. Birthright’s stable of volunteers currently sits at 15, with another seven volunteer board members. Breitbach said the number of volunteers can fluctuate during the course of the year.
“Sometimes, our volunteers go south for the winter, and we’re short a few people,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted Birthright’s volunteer pool.
“Our volunteer base was smaller after COVID,” Breitbach said. “We will take more volunteers. They just need to call the office. You don’t need any special prerequisites to be a volunteer. You just need a nonjudgmental, loving heart, and we can take care of the rest.”
