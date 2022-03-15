The two candidates running for the Dubuque City Council Ward 4 seat on Monday night spoke about workforce challenges facing their community, including needs for housing and child care.
Carla Anderson and Katy Wethal are squaring off in the March 29 election after emerging from a seven-way primary earlier this month. The winner will fill the council seat formerly held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh until Dec. 31, 2023.
On Monday night, both Anderson and Wethal participated in a candidate forum hosted by Dubuque League of Women Voters. Anderson was present in the City Council chambers of the Historic Federal Building, the forum’s site, while Wethal participated virtually, saying she had planned to be out of town with her family prior to Cavanagh being elected mayor and his seat opening.
During the forum, both candidates listed workforce challenges as an area that needs to be addressed.
“I believe that, in order for us to build a better workforce, we must have housing in all income streams across the entire city,” said Wethal, a nurse practitioner at Medical Associates Clinic.
Currently, she said, Dubuque is losing out on retaining local college students due to a lack of affordable housing options, as well as other skilled workers looking for a new place to live.
Anderson said the city’s homeless population is often ignored and that having more affordable housing opportunities, such as the creation of a tiny home community, could help address this need.
“To ensure we have more affordable housing, let’s start off with having decent jobs with a living wage,” added Anderson, a former journey-level carpenter who is currently on disability.
The candidates also spoke about child care needs to help with current workforce struggles.
Anderson said child care needs are especially acute in minority communities, where some people are struggling to afford available options or might have a language barrier to most providers.
“If we want a stronger workforce, we have to have stronger child care,” she said. “... If there’s no affordable child care, what are parents supposed to do?”
Wethal also said there is a need for child care providers who offer services to parents who might work irregular shifts, such as nurses working 12-hour days.
“We shouldn’t have to feel pressure when we want to return to work as women,” she said. “With infant care, there’s a huge lack of availability, and we need to fix that.”