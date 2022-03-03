A federal appellate court recently upheld the conviction and sentence of a man who had a large amount of cocaine, meth and cash in a Dubuque hotel room.
Brandon J. Seys, 43, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison in December 2020 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
In connection with an investigation of illegal drug sales in the area, the Dubuque Drug Task Force executed search warrants at a hotel where Seys was staying in December 2018, according to federal court records.
Authorities also searched Seys’ vehicle, a storage unit and a residence on Boyer Street.
“Officers found $792 in his wallet and $10,000 in cash in his right front pocket,” court documents state. “During the investigation, law enforcement has not identified any legitimate source of income for Seys.”
Task force members also found 98 grams of cocaine and 184.2 grams of meth in Seys’ hotel room. At the storage unit, authorities recovered a 9 mm pistol, a .380-caliber handgun, a high-capacity, 34-round magazine and several loaded magazines, authorities said.
At the Boyer Street residence, authorities reported finding more firearm ammunition and a GPS unit that investigators put on Seys’ vehicle about one week earlier. A Dubuque County judge authorized the use of the device on Seys’ vehicle as part of the investigation. Authorities said Seys removed and destroyed the device.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Seys later admitted at the plea hearing to possessing the firearms and being a felon.
“Evidence during the case showed that Seys told others he was willing to use the firearms if officers attempted to arrest him,” states a press release.
Appellate court documents state that Seys appealed his conviction and sentence on the grounds that the federal district court erred in denying his motion to withdraw his guilty plea and had imposed an unreasonable sentence.
About seven months after Seys’ conviction, he moved to withdraw his guilty plea after receiving surveillance video that prosecutors previously reported was mistakenly not saved, according to documents. Seys argued that the additional video revealed false testimony on the part of an investigator. The federal district court rejected Seys’ claim, ruling that negligently handled video did not constitute bad faith on the part of authorities.
The 8th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals sided with the district court and also rejected Seys’ claims that the district court had erroneously failed to consider relevant factors that he claimed should have reduced his sentence.