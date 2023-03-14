An expansion of federal tax credits to build and rehabilitate affordable housing in the Biden administration’s proposed budget could increase Dubuque’s supply of affordable housing, the city’s top housing official said Monday.

The proposed federal budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 would take several steps to increase housing access nationwide, including increasing spending on federal housing choice vouchers, lowering federal mortgage insurance premiums, and spending more to combat homelessness.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Who Knows
Who Knows

Why do you suppose landlords aren't as willing to take Section 8?

Report Add Reply
williagr

Is it really cost effective to spend the money rehabbing older structures or should they tear down the old structures and build brand new housing? If they cost the same, wouldn't the residents prefer a new place over a 150 year old building?

Report Add Reply
ran17

Only one making out is developers an the crooked city

Report Add Reply
Who Knows
Who Knows

How is it that someone with no earned income who owes no taxes gets a tax credit?

Report Add Reply

