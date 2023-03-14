An expansion of federal tax credits to build and rehabilitate affordable housing in the Biden administration’s proposed budget could increase Dubuque’s supply of affordable housing, the city’s top housing official said Monday.
The proposed federal budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 would take several steps to increase housing access nationwide, including increasing spending on federal housing choice vouchers, lowering federal mortgage insurance premiums, and spending more to combat homelessness.
But it’s an expansion of a tax credit that bankrolls affordable developments and a new credit to build and rehabilitate homes for lower-income buyers that could be most important for Dubuque, Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said, since it would boost existing city programs meant to encourage developers.
Recommended for you
The administration would spend some $51 billion on the credits alongside other programs to develop more affordable renter and owner-occupied housing.
“It helps bolster our programs, and you can make a faster, bigger impact that way,” Steger said.
The city currently deploys both tax increment financing and federal Community Development Block Grant funding to rehabilitate existing homes and build new market-rate and workforce housing.
A proposed program, the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, would help build or rehabilitate housing for low- and moderate-income homebuyers.
Expanded funding for the existing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits means more developers can take advantage of the popular — and lucrative — grants.
“It’s very competitive, developers are always fighting for it, so it’d be good to have more funding,” Steger said.
This is all, for the moment, wishful thinking: the proposed budget will have to go before Congress, where it’s likely to face spending cuts and other changes. But Steger said the proposal is useful because it lets the city know the administration’s priorities and begin planning when funding applications become available in November and December.
Other proposals would not impact the city as much. A $2.4 billion increase in spending on federal housing choice vouchers would not be expected to increase the city’s supply of vouchers significantly, since most of that funding would go to larger housing authorities in cities like Chicago or Austin, Texas, Steger said.
The city also has struggled to fill its open vouchers due to the limited number of landlords willing to rent to voucher recipients, which led the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cut the city’s voucher allocation in November.
Platteville Housing Authority Executive Director Jen Weber expressed a similar sentiment, saying additional vouchers would have little impact in Platteville, instead going to housing authorities with the highest demonstrated need.
When asked in an email about whether the proposed budget would increase the number of housed residents receiving voucher assistance through the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority, Director of Housing and Support Services Michelle Schnier indicated the housing authority could only serve more families if approved by HUD.
She indicated the housing authority, which covers eastern Iowa counties including Delaware, Jackson, Jones and Dubuque excluding the city of Dubuque, would pursue funding to build more public housing or repair current public housing.
Heather Harney, regional housing director for Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, said she expected the agency to receive additional funding for homeless services via Emergency Solutions Grants if a proposed $116 million increase in homeless assistance grants is approved. That funding would be awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority.
‘It’s more than likely,” Harney said. “It would just depend on how much Iowa’s need has increased compared to the rest of the country.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(4) comments
Why do you suppose landlords aren't as willing to take Section 8?
Is it really cost effective to spend the money rehabbing older structures or should they tear down the old structures and build brand new housing? If they cost the same, wouldn't the residents prefer a new place over a 150 year old building?
Only one making out is developers an the crooked city
How is it that someone with no earned income who owes no taxes gets a tax credit?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.