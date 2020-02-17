SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dog Man Party, 2-3 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Celebrate your favorite comic book series with trivia, bingo, an invention lab, snacks and more. For those in grades kindergarten-sixth and their families.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Tuesday
City of Dubuque Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dubuque City Hall, 50 W. 13th St. Held on the donor bus in front of city hall.
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Dubuque County Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Details: tinyurl.com/tfl5e2o.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
“We Shall Overcome — A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Showcasing a repertoire from African-American music tradition by civil rights activists interwoven with spoken word from King’s speeches.
LEARNING
Today
Darwin Celebration, 7-9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1699 Iowa St. The discovery of Deep Time offers critical support for Darwin’s idea of natural selection as a principle driver of biological evolution.
Tuesday
Intro to Beekeeping, 6-8 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Local beekeeper Ry Meyer will lead a hands-on, three-session class providing insight into the bee and the hive.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Weekly story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Weekly story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch,
895 Main St. Weekly story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Weekly story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon-1 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Tuesday
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m.,
Bishop Block Conference Room,
90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Magic: The Gathering Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Combining collectible cards with strategic game play. Join Ben from Comic World & Games as he teaches the basics. For ages 8-14.
Traditional Hand Planes, 6-9 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn how to identify a variety of hand planes and their uses, how to tune and sharpen planes, and even a little about restoring grandpa’s rusty hand plane.
Bring Your Own Craft Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Crafting, conversation and cookies. Bring your project and refreshments will be provided. All kinds of craft projects welcome.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 or older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Trivia Night: Sisters, 7-9 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Gather a group of three to five of your smartest friends.