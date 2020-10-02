Police said a Dubuque couple routinely left their four children alone in squalid, garbage-strewn conditions.
Joshua D. Schilling, 30, and Jessica C. Schilling, 31, both of 4632 Cardinal Drive, were arrested Wednesday at their residence, each on charges of four counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that officers and an Iowa Department of Human Services employee responded to the residence at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to check the welfare of four children, ages 12, 6, 1 and 9 months, who reportedly were regularly left alone at home.
The 6-year-old answered the door and advised that she was home alone. Responding officers said “the door to the trailer could barely swing open without striking a mountain of garbage” and that “almost the entire floor of the residence was buried several inches deep in clothes, food, soiled diapers and garbage.”
“The sink was piled with dirty dishes, the freezer was full of spoiled food and dead bugs, (and) pieces of pizza and other food items were scattered around the residence and on the furniture,” documents state. “Numerous dirty diapers were littered throughout the residence. Animal food was observed all over the floor, and animal feces were observed on a pile of clothes and garbage near the back door, which was impassible due to the mountain of refuse piled up against the door.”
Police reported that in addition to the four children, a dog and cat also lived in the residence.