A second man recently was sentenced to five days in jail and two years of informal probation for a road-rage incident in Dubuque.
Steven E. Millage, 35, of Platteville, Wis., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault causing injury. As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.
Sharod M. James, 41, of Dubuque, previously received the same sentence after pleading guilty to the same charge.
Court documents state that the road-rage incident occurred on April 11. Traffic camera footage showed Millage in a vehicle with Andrea S. Ceballos, 29, of Dubuque, as Ceballos drove east on Loras Boulevard. James then drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and passed Ceballos.
Footage showed both vehicles continuing east. Documents state that Ceballos changed lanes in front of James prior to turning into an alley at 14th Street and Central Avenue.
Cameras show Millage approach James’ vehicle and aggressively push shut James’ door on his leg and foot multiple times. Millage appeared to pull James out of his vehicle and attempted to toss James to the ground, documents state.
As Millage then walked away, James approached him from behind and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, documents state. Millage suffered a fractured skull. James also appeared to punch Ceballos in the head.