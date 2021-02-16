A Dubuque dog is vying for selection as “America’s Favorite Pet” in an online contest.
Clyde, owned by Dawn Hinzman, of Dubuque, is among the contestants for the honor, according to americasfavpet.com.
Winners will receive $5,000 and appear in the pages of Dogster or Catster magazines, according to the website.
The competition will donate a portion of the proceeds to the PAWS Foundation, an organization that rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife and provides shelter and adoption for homeless cats and dogs.
Clyde’s biography states that “he had very severe hip dysplasia and had operations on both hips by the age of 1.”