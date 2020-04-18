EPWORTH, Iowa — An all-terrain vehicle and the garage it was in was damaged by fire Friday morning in Epworth.
No injuries were reported.
Epworth firefighters were dispatched to 626 Baja Drive at about 6:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of smoke coming from a garage.
“The fire this morning was a four-wheeler that had a bad recharger on it in the garage,” said Fire Chief Tom Berger on Friday. “It lit on fire and filled the garage full of smoke.”
When the firefighters arrived, they used a fire extinguisher on the blaze and then pulled the ATV out of the garage, he said.
Berger reported that the damage was limited to the ATV and the walls of the garage, which will need to be repainted.