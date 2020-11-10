Veterans Memorial Plaza remains closed to visitors due to construction.
A press release from the City of Dubuque reminds residents of the closure of the memorial on Chaplain Schmitt Island and notes that local American Legion Post 6 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Participants are asked to follow social-distancing guidelines, wear masks and bring their own chairs.
The construction project at Veterans Memorial Plaza includes the relocation of the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the installation of the “Skyward” sculpture.
The Dubuque Racing Association-funded project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.