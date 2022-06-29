Producers of a streaming television series inspired by the “Field of Dreams” movie are receiving a boost from the State of Iowa.
Universal Television was awarded a $6 million Destination Iowa grant for the development of the television series.
A press release states that filming will be based in several Iowa counties, including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton, with the primary sets located in Polk City. Producers plan to construct a ballfield and refurbish a farmhouse in Polk City.
Filming is scheduled to begin later this year. The limited series adaptation from Michael Schur is expected to be streamed by NBC’s Peacock service.
The Destination Iowa grant program provides funding “in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents,” according to the press release.
The state this week announced awards totaling $16.5 million through the program, which will allocate a total of $100 million. The other awards announced this week went to regional trail projects in the Sioux City area; to “transform Des Moines’ Easter Lake into an accessible recreational hub;” and to complete a trail to connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail and High Trestle Trail in central Iowa.
Two local projects have been submitted for funding consideration through the program.
The City of Dyersville applied for $12.5 million toward the construction of a $50 million, 3,000-seat permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site. And the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and Jackson County Conservation seek up to about $800,000 for development of Prairie Creek Recreation Area next to Maquoketa along Iowa Highway 64.
