FARLEY, Iowa — With multiple expansion projects and school realignments complete, Western Dubuque Community School District leaders are starting to look at what comes next as enrollment continues to climb.
There are 3,581 students in the district this fall, a 7.1% increase over five years prior. As part of efforts to accommodate more children, the district this year wrapped up expansion projects at three schools and realigned the grade levels served at several campuses.
“We added on enough space at each building, but as that uptick in enrollment continues, we just need to try and figure out long term when is the next point that we hit a tipping point,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
WD is among the local districts with enrollment increases over the past five years, though such districts are in the minority in the tri-state area.
Among 32 area school districts outside of Dubuque that sent enrollment data to the Telegraph Herald, nine reported enrollment increases from the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2020, while 23 had declines.
Continued growth
Colpitts said WD’s continued growth lines up with a 2017 enrollment study that predicted enrollment would surpass 3,700 students by the 2021-2022 school year.
The fall headcount of 3,581 students includes those served on a part-time basis.
Part-time students are calculated as fractions of a full-time-equivalent student in the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding. WD’s certified enrollment is 3,197.74 this fall, a 4.8% increase over five years prior.
“Obviously, enrollment being up, it’s a positive thing for us for the most part because, in the end, that means we have more dollars to spend on educating our students,” Colpitts said.
The district completed additions at Peosta, Dyersville and Epworth elementary schools earlier this year and shifted fifth-graders from Drexler Middle/Intermediate School to Farley, Epworth and Dyersville elementary schools to free up space at Drexler. Peosta Elementary already was housing fifth-graders.
District leaders also realigned grades in Cascade, moving sixth grade from the elementary school to the junior and senior high school so all elementary campuses now serve students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Colpitts said the realignments freed up space for sixth- through eighth-graders at Drexler, but the move might not be a long-term solution if enrollment continues to rise.
“At what point do we not have the space for all of the grade levels that we need to house in those elementary schools, and what’s the answer to that?” Colpitts posited. “We’re just conceptually trying to think, ‘What if?’ right now.”
With the 2017 enrollment study nearing the end of its predictions, Colpitts is considering another to determine what future growth might look like and whether WD will have the needed capacity to serve those students.
“It’s on the table,” Colpitts said. “We haven’t discussed it formally at the (school) board table yet, but (it’s) certainly something we are considering.”
The next construction project on the docket would be to add a second vocational building at Western Dubuque High School, though officials do not need to start on that immediately, Colpitts said.
Mixed trends
One of the districts that saw the most growth over five years was the Darlington (Wis.) Community School District, where the student population grew by 10% to 861 students this fall. Superintendent Cale Jackson said that trend is largely driven by the area’s growing Hispanic population.
He said the district has a relatively new elementary/middle school building that has been able to accommodate students so far, but officials have started to talk about possibly expanding the building if growth continues.
“We’re in the planning process at least, to the point that we could be prepared to do that when the time comes (so) we won’t be starting from scratch,” Jackson said. “We’re not there yet, and if we do ever get there, it would involve a referendum. We’re just wanting to try to be proactive.”
The Shullsburg (Wis.) School District saw the largest enrollment drop in the tri-state area, with the student count dropping 17.5% to 326 this fall.
Superintendent Mark Lierman said that, like many small districts, his is affected more adversely by swings in class sizes.
“I think it’s just the demographics of our community,” he said. “We just have fewer students, and it seems to be happening to rural schools everywhere.”
Enrollment in the Galena, Ill., school district ticked down slightly over the last five years, with a 1.6% decrease to 825 students. Superintendent Tim Vincent characterized Galena’s enrollment as steady overall, saying the district is lucky to have consistent numbers as many rural schools see declining student counts.
“I think that’s due to Galena being kind of a destination area and somewhere that people want to move for, as well as our pretty consistent job force,” he said.