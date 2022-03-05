City staff this week detailed planned projects to advance equity education in Dubuque next fiscal year.
The city’s Office of Equity and Human Rights presented its proposed budget to City Council members as part of the city’s budget hearing sessions for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Throughout March, all city departments will present their proposed budgets, including requested improvement packages, prior to the city finalizing its fiscal year budget, which state law requires must be done by March 29.
Speaking to the City Council, Office of Equity & Human Rights interim Director Collins Eboh said the department aims to continue to promote equity and inclusion in the community.
“This is a reminder to us that the work to advance equity and human rights is a shared responsibility across multiple sectors of our organization,” he said. “We all work under this umbrella mission of creating a culture where human rights are realized and each person can thrive.”
Initially, the only improvement package requested by the office that was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen was $66,500 to conduct a racial equity community education initiative centered around the book “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGee.
However, during the budget session, Van Milligen changed course and instead recommended approving the office’s three other improvement package requests. He pointed out that they would collectively cost less than the book-centered program and that they were given higher priority by Eboh in his initial budget request.
The three other improvement packages were: $10,222 to hire an intern to help develop equity and support indicators; $15,200 to fund a creative-writing arts workshop space for middle school and high school youth predominantly from marginalized communities; and $10,000 to fund racial equity community education events.
Council members offered their support for the projects.
Council Member David Resnick expressed his wish to seek grants to fund the book-centered racial equity community education initiative as well.
“In this day, a lot of people are trying to divide us as a people,” he said. “It’s a big job to take what is maybe the divided states of America and bring us together.”
Other highlights from the budget hearing included:
Office of Equity and Human Rights
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,125
- Expenditures projected: $440,070
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): -13.8%
- Tax support requested: $436,945
- Tax support current year: $507,386
- Employment change: Community engagement coordinator position removed from the office, resulting in a total of the equivalent of three full-time employees.
Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support
- Revenue or resources projected: $0
- Expenditures projected: $390,406
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 87.3%
- Tax support requested: $390,406
- Tax support current year: $171,272
- Employment change: Moving the community engagement coordinator, data analyst and part-time secretary position into the department, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 3.66 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: none
Health Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $466,063
- Expenditures projected: $971,437
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 5.5%
- Tax support requested: $505,374
- Tax support current year: $450,948
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 6.14 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $2,258 for funding 40 hours of overtime for the city’s environmental sanitarian, $4,274 for 80 hours of overtime for two animal control officers, $2,900 for a full standing desk and $1,815 to pay for elevated blood lead level environmental home inspections.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library
- Revenue or resources projected: $314,391
- Expenditures projected: $4,221,161
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 2.9%
- Tax support requested: $3,906,770
- Tax support current year: $3,758,387
- Employment change: Transition two part-time library assistant positions to one full-time makerspace assistant position and removing the marketing coordinator position, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 35.15 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $81,382 for the hiring of a makerspace assistant to improve makerspace activities.
Dubuque Regional Airport
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,991,135
- Expenditures projected: $4,405,061
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 3.7%
- Tax support requested: $413,926
- Tax support current year: $500,471
- Employment change: Hire another assistant fixed based operations supervisor, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 19.77 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $56,777 for the hiring of an assistant fixed base operations supervisor to train part-time staff in fueling and aircraft safety.
Finance Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $2,846,326
- Expenditures projected: $3,738,775
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 1.5%
- Tax support requested: $892,449
- Tax support current year: $806,037
- Employment change: One additional summer finance intern, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 20.51 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages include: $24,000 to fund a 160-hour professional service package for a workflow software consultant.