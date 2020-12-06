Nearly 55 caption suggestions were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page since Wednesday night for this photo.
Below are some of our favorites.
- Karen Luber Steil -- "I love nuts and seeds. They're deer-licious."
- Maranda Puccio -- "Santa's gotta be crazy if he thinks he's gonna get me to work a double this holiday season."
- Kirstin Noel -- "So they put all of this out for us every day? How have I not heard of this before!"
- Dan Hirsch -- "Shhhh, you'll spook the human."