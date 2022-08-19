LANCASTER, Wis. — A Minnesota man was arrested in Lancaster last week after police said he crashed his car and then attempted to punch a witness.

Benjamin Blanchette, 25, of Fulda, Minn., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Lancaster Police Department.

