LANCASTER, Wis. — A Minnesota man was arrested in Lancaster last week after police said he crashed his car and then attempted to punch a witness.
Benjamin Blanchette, 25, of Fulda, Minn., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Lancaster Police Department.
Blanchette also was cited with failure to maintain control of vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unreasonable and imprudent speed.
The release states that Blanchette was driving north on Madison Street at about 2:53 a.m. Saturday when he failed to complete a turn, left the road and struck a utility pole. He was uninjured in the crash.
Police said an officer who arrived on scene saw Blanchette attempting to punch a witness, who was not identified in the release.
The officer attempted to detain Blanchette with the help of a local resident, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrived shortly thereafter to assist with the arrest, the release states. Police said Blanchette was resistant and that authorities deployed a taser during the interaction.
Blanchette showed signs of impairment and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a blood draw, the release states.