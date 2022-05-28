Hailey Rueter couldn’t pick just one favorite part of her kindergarten year at Resurrection Elementary School.
“I like that we get free choice time to play, and we also have recess and snack,” she said.
Hailey, 5, celebrated the end of the school year on Friday by enjoying the school’s annual picnic with her mom, Laura Rueter. Although cool temperatures drove kids and parents to eat their hot dogs, apples, chips and carrots inside, the excitement wasn’t dampened, as shouts and laughter rang out across the gym at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Not only did Friday mark the final day of school for students across Holy Family Catholic Schools, it was also the last day Resurrection students spent at the St. Anthony campus, where they have been attending classes all year while the Resurrection building was under renovation.
This fall, they will return to a new $8.6 million, three-story facility.
“We’re eager to get in there and take a look at everything,” said Laura Rueter.
Holy Family and Resurrection parish officials broke ground last summer on the project, funded by a parish capital campaign and contributions from Holy Family. The Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection, said work remains on schedule and on budget.
“Everything should be ready to go,” he said. “We hesitate to give a final date of completion, but there’s some assurance that by the end of June or early July, (workers) will be out of there.”
Resurrection Principal Denise Grant said staff will move into the new facility in July. Labeled boxes of materials already fill the St. Anthony entrance hall as teachers prepare to vacate their temporary home.
She said the St. Anthony community has been “very accommodating and caring” during their stay, but Resurrection staff and students can’t wait to return to their updated school. Students voted on playground equipment for the new facility, with popular requests being spinning equipment and a climbing net.
“It hardly ever happens that we build a new school,” Grant said. “It’s very rare, and we’re very fortunate that the Resurrection community took that upon themselves to do that for us. We’re very excited.”
At Friday’s picnic, Joe and Rachel Hoeksema ate with their four children: Jackson, 8, Emmy, 6, Elle, 4, and Joey, 2.
Jackson, who just completed second grade, said his favorite subjects were reading and physical education.
“In P.E., we get to do a lot of games, and they’re really fun,” he said, noting that he liked dodgeball best.
During Emmy’s kindergarten year, she enjoyed math class, where she learned to subtract and count over 100.
Rachel said Jackson originally attended St. Anthony before switching to Resurrection when the school closed in 2020, so it was nice to be back in a familiar building. Still, the family is eager to see the new facility this fall.
Gibbs said a dedication ceremony and tours of the new school will be held at Resurrection’s parish festival on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“As pastor and board member of Holy Family, I’m feeling relieved and excited about it,” he said. “It’ll be nice to get the building all ready to go and fill it with students.”
