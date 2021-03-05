STOCKTON, Ill. — After a Jo Daviess County woman suffered extensive injuries in a crash earlier this year, community members are coming together to aid her family as she recovers.
Kasondra Daves, 25, of Woodbine, was riding in a semi-tractor trailer with her boyfriend on Jan. 25 outside of Norfolk, Va., when the truck left the roadway on a sharp corner, went into a ditch and hit a telephone pole, ejecting Kasondra from the vehicle.
Her father, Ken, said she broke her back, neck and multiple ribs, as most of the crash impact was on Kasondra’s side of the vehicle.
“It was kind of a miracle (that she survived),” he said. “Her lungs were collapsed on the scene, and the first person who stopped was an EMT that had the stuff with him to keep her breathing until the ambulance showed up. It could have been very different.”
Kasondra was treated for one month in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, her father said. She underwent multiple surgeries and spent most of her time in the intensive care unit.
“She was on a respirator for quite a while,” Ken said. “It took quite a while for her lungs to recover from the bruising and the damage. It was kind of one of the bigger steps. … They did an amazing job. It’s a real high-ranked place. She couldn’t have been anywhere better.”
While Kasondra still has numerous doctor appointments and plenty of rehabilitation ahead of her, she was able to come home with her father on Feb. 25. Ken is now her primary at-home caregiver.
To help cover some of the expenses stemming from the crash — such as Ken missing a month of work to stay in Virginia — several of his lifelong friends and other community members have organized a benefit for the family this weekend.
The benefit — sponsored by Raisbeck Painting, Lori’s Painting and Chubz Pub & Grub — will culminate with a live music performance on Saturday, March 6. Attendees can donate funds or place bids on a silent auction that wraps up Saturday.
Tara Geerts, owner of Chubz Pub & Grub, said she has 10 big baskets of items ready for the silent auction. She noted that Ken Daves sometimes plays guitar in a band at the restaurant.
“He’s the type of person that would help anybody out, so we thought we should help him out,” she said.
Ken said he has received many messages from people wanting to help after his daughter’s accident. A GoFundMe page for the Daves family had raised $1,690 as of Thursday afternoon.
“It’s amazing the amount of people reaching out,” he said. “We’re very thankful. We’re still in this and trying to sort it out and trying to get there, so we’re super thankful and just can’t believe the people that are reaching out.”
Ken said his daughter has remained in good spirits throughout her recovery process, and her nurses in the hospital were surprised by her attitude and strength.
Kasondra was able to go outside the house once this week to enjoy the warmer weather, he said, though her energy levels vary.
“Actually, you know, she’s doing as well as can be expected,” he said. “She’s still got a long road to recovery. It’ll be nice to be normal again.”