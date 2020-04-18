EPWORTH, Iowa — An Epworth man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend and held a knife to her throat.
Daeton L. Guldberg, 29, was arrested at about 8:50 p.m. at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communications.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an Epworth gas station on Thursday, where they met with Christina K. Welbes, of Epworth. She reported that Guldberg, her live-in boyfriend, slapped her in the face, kicked her in the shin and held a knife to her throat while she was sitting on a recliner in their residence.
Documents state that Guldberg then took Welbes’ phone and threatened to break it. She went to the gas station to call 911.
When Guldberg was located at the residence, he declined to answer questions and was arrested, documents state.