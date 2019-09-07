MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two Manchester residents charged with an attack on their roommate that left him suffering from a stab wound and a head injury will be arraigned later this month.
William A. Holmes, 38, and Taneasha J. Gingerich, 20, will be arraigned Sept. 18 in Iowa District Court for Delaware County. Each faces felony charges of willful injury, and Holmes also faces a charge of going armed with intent.
According to court documents, authorities on Aug. 24 responded to a Manchester home to investigate a report of a stabbing.
Tarrean Grandison told officers he was attacked by Holmes, who entered Grandison’s room while wielding a knife. Grandison was stabbed in the arm during the ensuing altercation.
Gingerich is accused of kicking Grandison in the head after he was able to get on top of Holmes.
Holmes remains held on an $8,000 cash bond, but has requested a bond reduction hearing. That will be held Sept. 11.
Gingerich this week was granted a reduction in bond from $5,000 to $2,500.