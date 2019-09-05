Authorities said a Dubuque man was injured when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday in the Key West area.
Lucas R. Wenzel, 21, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries to his left leg, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Gateway Drive. Authorities said Trevor T. Miller, 35, of West Allis, Wis., was on Gateway Drive when he turned left onto U.S. 52 to travel north and his vehicle struck Wenzel’s motorcycle, which was traveling south on the highway.
Miller was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.