Local farmland values dip from 2018 to 2019

Local farmland values dropped by as much as 2.2% from 2018 to 2019, according to a report issued by Iowa State University.
Clayton County values experienced the steepest decline dropping 2.2% during the year to an average of $6,584 per acre.
Other local values included Delaware County, an average of $8,467 per acre, a decline of 1.3%; Dubuque, $7,607, down 1.8%; and Jackson, $6,721, down 0.3%.
The statewide value is estimated at $7,432 per acre, an increase of 2.3% since 2018. The report indicates that 17 of Iowa’s 99 counties experienced a decline in land values.
The report attributes the decline in Iowa’s northeast to financial stress in the dairy sector.
Rain during the delayed planting season, the trade war with China and an increase in farm bankruptcies were factors leading to value declines. Favorable interest rates, strong crop yields and limited land supply helped boost value.