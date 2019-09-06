PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders have joined Wisconsin business executives and Gov. Tony Evers on a trade mission to Japan.
Chancellor Dennis Shields and Vice Chancellor Rose Smyrski were set to depart today. They will spend the next week meeting with leaders of businesses and more than a dozen educational institutions in three Japanese cities.
They hope to sow longstanding relationships that will provide opportunities for exchange programs and ideas for better meeting the needs of Japanese industry, both domestically and abroad.
“What I would like to see happen is exchanges in faculty, exchanges in students (and) begin to lay the groundwork for joint degree programs, where students study at both institutions and get master’s degrees,” Shields said.
All University of Wisconsin System campuses were invited on the trip, which continues through Sept. 14 with stops in Chiba City, Tokyo and Yokohama. Only UW-Platteville chose to participate, according to UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch.
Smyrski said the proposal submitted by UW-Platteville leaders emphasized the connections the university and Japanese educational institutions share with respect to engineering, technology and agriculture.
“They are a country we would love to have a relationship with through universities,” she said.
Wisconsin’s links to the Japanese economy are well-established. The country is the sixth-highest destination for Wisconsin exports — with goods worth $734 million shipped there in 2018, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Top exports include industrial and electrical machinery, medical and scientific instruments and meat and seafood products.
The UW-Platteville industrial studies program supplies multiple foundry workers, including the Waupaca Foundry in Wisconsin. The company was purchased in 2014 by Hitachi Metals, of Tokyo.
“(Hitachi) and the other foundry industries realized they needed to assure that our program stayed strong,” Shields said. “They raised in 18 months about $2 million to endow a faculty position here at UW-Platteville.”
UW-Platteville already offers a study abroad program in Japan along with China, Thailand and Vietnam, but networking could provide additional opportunities for cross-institutional exchanges, Shields said.
“The students need to understand that this a global economic environment,” he said. “Even if you go to work at what appears to be a local company, you’re going to be doing business with enterprises in Japan and China and Mexico.”
The delegation also will be joined by governors and business leaders from Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio.
The backing of government officials likely increased the interest of Japanese educational leaders to meet with UW-Platteville administrators, Shields said.
“We might spend years trying to make this happen,” he said. “Now, we’ve been overwhelmed.”