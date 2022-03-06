PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A free event will give participants information on starting a native plant garden.

“Native Plant Gardening” will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 19, at Platteville Public Library.

The event is intended for participants ages 12 and older and will be presented by Grace Milanowski, lead coordinator at Platteville Community Arboretum.

Participants will take home locally harvested native seeds to start their own gardens.

Visit plattevillepubliclibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 608-348-7441, ext. 4, for more information.

