DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Thursday night’s Field of Dreams baseball game put Dyersville and Dubuque County on the national and even international stage.
Here is a look at some notable numbers connected with the big game.
5,903,000
The average number of viewers who watched the nationally broadcast, 6 p.m. game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on FOX and FOX Deportes. FOX reported that the game peaked at 6.1 million viewers. It was the most streamed regular season baseball game in FOX Sports history. The website Programming Insider also reported that the pregame that started at 5 p.m. drew 2.6 million viewers and the postgame drew 3.2 million.
16 years
The last time a regular-season MLB game drew more viewers than Thursday’s Field of Dreams matchup. The Oct. 1, 2005, matchup between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox drew 5,909,000 viewers. Heading into that game — the second-to-last of that regular season — the two teams had identical 94-66 records as they battled for the division title. The Yankees won, 8-4.
200
The approximate number of staff that FOX Sports brought to the area to facilitate the national broadcast of the game.
7,832
The official paid attendance total of fans recorded by MLB for Thursday’s game. With press, workers and others on site, the total number of people at the game soared past 8,000.
2
The number of families that received surprise ticket packages on Thursday at MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. The tickets went to the families of Kristi Foxen, of Epworth, Iowa, who is receiving radiation for breast cancer; and Joel Schambow of Platteville, Wis., who is battling gastric cancer, while his wife is receiving treatment for breast cancer.
200
The approximate number of volunteers that MLB had working at the Field of Dreams site on game day.
100
The approximate number of volunteers that helped put on Beyond the Game activities in Dyersville on Wednesday and Thursday.
3,500
The estimated number of attendees at the free country concert Wednesday night in Dyersville as part of the Beyond the Game festivities. Country duo Maddie & Tae headlined the event, and Shy Carter and Ingrid Andress also performed.
10,000 to 12,000
The estimated number of people that came to the city of Dyersville for Beyond the Game and game-related festivities on Wednesday and Thursday.
2,000
The number of beers sold at Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville on Wednesday and Thursday. Brewery co-owner Tom Olberding said Friday that the total was double what the brewery would typically sell over the course of a weekend.
1,000
The approximate number of visitors that came to the If You Built It exhibit, which focuses on the making of the “Field of Dreams” movie and site, from Sunday, Aug. 8, to Thursday. Exhibit manager Amanda Schwartz said it was about double the number of visitors it usually get within that time frame.
$18,000
The total amount of merchandise sales made at the exhibit over those five days.
40+
The number of window fronts of Dyersville organizations and businesses that were decorated by Beckman Catholic High School students ahead of the big game.
$13,000+
The estimated value of nearly 800 pieces of specialized equipment donated by FOX Sports and equipment nonprofit Good Sports to Miracle League of Dubuque in conjunction with the dedication ceremony last week of its field and playground at Veterans Memorial Park. MLB donated custom White Sox and Yankees jerseys to the exhibition game players, featuring each player’s name and favorite number.
4
The number of buses the Yankees loaded into for the trip from Dubuque Regional Airport to the Field of Dreams shortly after landing just after noon Thursday. By comparison, the White Sox had just two buses.
$14
The cost of a Heartland chicken sandwich, premium chicken tenders or pork tenderloin sandwich at the MLB stadium in Dyersville, among the most expensive offerings. Just behind them were the FOD Nachos, complete with pulled pork and avocado cream, at $13. Premium beers were $10, while domestic ones were $9 each.
400
The distance in feet to center field, as previously reported by the Telegraph Herald. The park’s other outfield dimensions are 335 feet down the foul lines and 380 to the power alleys of left-center and right-center. By comparison, Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the White Sox, features dimensions of 330 feet down the left-field line, 375 to the power alleys, 400 to center field and 335 down the right-field line.
8
The number of home runs hit in the White Sox’s 9-8 win in Dyersville. Each team hit four homers, with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge leading the way with two. But the shot by Tim Anderson gave the White Sox the walk-off win.
2.42
The average number of home runs per game this year, according to Baseball Reference.
9
The average number of runs scored per game this year, according to Baseball Reference. Thursday’s result seemed to answer the question of whether the MLB stadium in Dyersville would be hitter-friendly or pitcher-friendly.