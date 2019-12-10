SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Merry Mix & Mingle, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Celebrate the holidays at the Young Professionals of Dubuque’s holiday party, with hors d’oeuvres.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple,
1155 Locust St. Details:
563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Vertical Jump Park Family Night, noon, Kennedy Mall,
555 John F. Kennedy Road.
Wednesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Ladies’ Night Out: Shopping, with PJ Chapin’s Boutique & Potosa Spa, 4 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Ladies can enjoy an evening of fashion, drinks, specials and more, with games and chances to win prizes throughout the evening.
Tree of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. A way to honor and remember someone special. The program will feature music, light refreshments and the gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. The cost for a tiered level of giving is $10, $15, $20 and $30 per ornament to be personalized and placed on the Tree of Love. Details: 815-777-6056.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
A Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. The Motown Experience is a world-class vocal group, featuring past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols.
Wednesday
“A Nice Family Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas.
Community Movie Nights at Five Flags Theater — “Christmas Vacation,” 6 p.m., 405 Main St. Admission is free.
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff WInery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Tips are donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LEARNING
Today
Baby & Me Tours, 9 a.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. Babies and their caregivers can participate in a 30-minute tour of the museum exhibitions, focused on shapes, colors and textures.
Young @ Art, 2 p.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. Led by instructor Hana Velde, ages 3-5, accompanied by a parent or grandparent, are invited to create art. Come dressed to get messy.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Create splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. For grades 6-12.
Highland Community College Lifelong Learning: Pics on my Android — Now What? 1 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Learn how to transfer images from your phone or tablet to your computer or laptop, edit them and share them on social media or through email.
Social Security Workshop hosted in Dubuque, 6:30 p.m., LIFE Group Office, 1545 Associates Drive, suite 104. Learn to maximize social security, lower taxes and control health care expenses in retirement.
Southwest Arterial Public Information Meeting, 9 a.m. 14928 Public Safety Way. A chance to learn about design changes to and the status of the Southwest Arterial project.
Makerspace Grand Opening, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. At this drop-in style program, learn about the Makerspace’s upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Wednesday
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, numerous adaptive sports opportunities and one featured sport will be offered.
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For questions about your smartphone, tablet or other portable device.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Prenatal Breast Feeding Class, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. This hands-on, interactive class will give you the knowledge you need to feel ready to meet your baby and start the breastfeeding journey. Moms are encouraged to bring a support person for the class.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 14928 Public Safety Way, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details:
563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups. Details: 815-541-3977.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.) Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details:
563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Meats for the Holidays, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
Wednesday
Ag Coffee — Tar Spot, 9 a.m., Jones County Extension, 800 N. Maple St, Monticello, Iowa. Tar Spot, a relatively new foliar disease in corn in the Midwest, made its appearance again in 2019. In 2018, it was observed in 12 counties in Eastern Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes and cards.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Prizes will be awarded to members of the winning team. The theme is “The Holidays.”
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.