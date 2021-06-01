The Grant County Board of Supervisors will continue to prohibit residents from attending board meetings in person after declining to take action on the issue at its May 18 meeting.
The county board had a lengthy discussion about returning to in-person meetings and allowing members of the public to attend. It was listed on the agenda as “discussion on meeting participation,” but did not include the words “possible action” on the agenda.
Supervisors debated the issues for more than a half-hour with Supervisors Pat Schroeder, of Lancaster, and Steve “Porter” Wagner, of Dickeyville, both advocating that the board return to meetings as they were before the pandemic. The emergency declaration has been in effect since April 2020 and allows county supervisors to be considered part of the quorum and to cast votes via Zoom.
But Supervisor Carol Beals remains the stalwart against changing back to pre-pandemic operations. She also wants county board rules to be changed in the future to allow supervisors and for citizen members of other county board committees to be able to attend meetings via Zoom.
“I think we need to stay in the 21st century and move forward and not move backward,” Beals said.
Since the words “possible action” were not listed on the agenda, the county board decided to wait until its June meeting to again take on the issue.