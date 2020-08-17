UPDATE
KIELER, Wis. -- One northbound lane of U.S. 61/151 in Grant County not far from the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge has reopened after being closed due to a vehicle fire today.
Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that the fire was between mile markers 1 and 2 in Grant County, prompting the lane closure around noon. Vehicles were detoured onto the Wisconsin 11/35 exit.
A photo of the scene shows a semi-tractor trailer with a destroyed cab. The front third of the semi's trailer also appears destroyed. Firefighters are seen applying retardant material on the burned semi's cab.
Officials reported significant traffic backups as of about noon.
This story will be updated as more information is available.