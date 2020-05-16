Police said a 27-year-old Dubuque man had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old earlier this year.
Andrew Hogan, 1007 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Friday at his home on a charge of third-degree sexual assault.
The Class C felony charge stems from a March 16, 2020, complaint of sexual abuse. Hogan admitted to police having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old person.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Hogan's initial court appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. The court orders Hogan to have no contact with any person under the age of 18, other than his own child.