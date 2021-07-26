Sorry, an error occurred.
One person was killed Saturday night in a crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer.
Nicholas Silich, 23, of Epworth, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Monastery Road and U.S. 151, between Dubuque and Cascade.
The state patrol reports that Silich was southbound on the highway when his vehicle “made contact with” the semi, which was westbound on Monastery and crossing the intersection.
The semi was driven by Curt Bockenstedt, 56, of Strawberry Point. He was not injured.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.
