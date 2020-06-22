A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation for dealing drugs.
A jury previously convicted Curnet J. Brewer, 36, in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of a felony controlled substance violation. He was sentenced to two to five years of probation, while a 20-year prison sentence was suspended.
Police said Brewer fled on foot from police during a March 6, 2019, traffic stop. When he was caught, officers found 12 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine that Brewer had thrown over a fence.
Brewer still faces two felony charges after being charged in September with two additional controlled substance violations. Police said he sold crack cocaine to undercover informants on two occasions in April 2019.