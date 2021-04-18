A new trial for a Dubuque man accused of killing his girlfriend will be held in Clinton County.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig recently selected the new location following an earlier approval of a motion for a change of venue filed on behalf of Fontae C. Buelow, 29.
Buelow is accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. He is now charged with second-degree murder.
Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
In February, Buelow’s attorneys requested that the trial be moved from Dubuque County due to heavy coverage of the previous trial.
Court documents state that defense attorneys argued that the new trial venue should be located in a community with the same racial makeup as the community in which the alleged crime was committed.
“The court has done its best to analyze a community with similar demographics with the 6th Amendment in mind,” Wittig stated in the document.
According to U.S. Census data cited in court documents, Dubuque County’s population is 92.5% White and 3.6% Black. U.S. Census data on Clinton County’s population shows that the county is 93.8% White and 3.1% Black.
The trial is still scheduled to start on May 25.