MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A nationwide coffee chain recently opened a drive-thru location in Manchester.
Scooter’s Coffee opened at 301 W. Main St., across from Manchester Whitewater Park.
A spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee previously said the store was expected to employ about 15 people. It offers espresso beverages, coffee, smoothies, Red Bull infusions, pastries and breakfast items.
It is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the company website.
Founded in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb., Scooter’s Coffee has more than 400 locations across 23 states. Manchester is part of an Iowa franchise owned by Stan Eilers, which also has three locations in Ceder Rapids, one in Marshalltown and one in Pella.
The Manchester location is co-owned by Eilers, his district manger, Carrie Ewart, and her husband, Todd Ewart. According to Carrie Ewart, they wanted to build in Manchester to take advantage of commuters and fill a coffee niche for the community.
“There’s a lot of commute from Strawberry Point and Edgewood along Highway 13,” she said. “We thought this would be a fantastic location, and Scooter’s likes to go into smaller markets. We thought we could fill a niche in Manchester for a drive-thru coffee place.”
