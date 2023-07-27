Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Several bands will perform free concerts in Dubuque next month as part of a summer concert series.
The schedule for the Summer's Last Blast event at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage was announced this week with seven acts to perform over two days.
Not Quite Brothers, Dirt Road Rockers and Ratchet Jaw will perform at Back Waters Stage on Aug. 25.
An Aug. 26 show will feature Spazmatics, Johnny Trash, Jabber Box and Mars by Morning.
Both shows will be free to the public, and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each night. Shows start at 6 p.m.
More information on Summer's Last Blast, as well as other Back Waters stage shows, can be found at backwatersstage.com.
