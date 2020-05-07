Dubuque City Council members this week approved a request by Dubuque Golf & Country Club for a July 4 fireworks display, with an alternate date of Sept. 6.
Last week, the organizers of Dubuque’s Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular announced they are postponing the July 3 event at Dubuque’s A.Y. McDonald Park to Aug. 22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling conflicts related to canceled air shows in other parts of the Midwest.
General Manager Lance Marting told the Telegraph Herald that the country club wanted to secure the July 4 date in the event that the health crisis subsides and it is safe for people to gather for the fireworks show.
“We’re not going to put anyone in harm’s way,” Marting said. “Every week that goes along, there’s new announcements and proclamations, and we’re doing everything we can to continue to plan for some type of normalcy in the future. In 60 days, what is the world going to look like? We just don’t know. We planned 120 days (out) as well.”