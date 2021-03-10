A Dubuque man who hit his roommate with a frying pan recently was sentenced to two years of probation.
Dean J. Boncyk, 68, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing injury.
Court documents state that Boncyk assaulted David R. Manternach, then 57, at about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9.
Boncyk became “upset because he had no money to buy drugs” and struck Manternach in the head with a frying pan, causing a laceration above his eye, according to documents.
Boncyk then fled the apartment.