Cascade Municipal Utilities Board members recently adopted a new natural gas rate structure
Utility Manager Shontele Orr explained how moving to this new structure will ensure a more objective and transparent process.
“We historically have had a ‘set’ price for gas we charge each month to the customer,” said Orr. “Gas prices (which include many things such as cost of gas, transportation, storage, etc.) can go up or down daily.”
She said that, due to better technology and reporting capabilities, the “new” way for municipal utilities to charge gas is more of a “real-time” process.
“The basic formula is the cost of gas (during the monthly reading period) plus the hard amount a utility needs built in to run the overall operation,” Orr said. “This is how we will structure this going forward. It does not mean we are increasing rates per se, but charging what is needed for that month.”
Orr said utility staff did a lot of research in relation to the past two years to find out how it may affect customers.
She gave an example: In checking the past 12 months of actual customer gas fees, by doing this new process, 10 months of that year would have been billed out lower than the monthly rate of 7.25 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet of natural gas) and two months would have been higher.
The highest of those two months would have put the average homeowner using 200 Ccf’s of gas at an increase that month of $22.