An Iowa Hall of Fame broadcaster announced her initial retirement from local radio 35 years ago this week.
Betty Glass, better known as Betty Thomas, who hosted the popular “Cracker Barrel” program on KDTH radio, stepped aside in July 1985 after 19 years on the air.
Thomas subsequently returned to KDTH after a little more than a year’s absence, and continued broadcasting until her final retirement in 1998. She was inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2002 and died in 2012.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Thomas’ announcement in its July 15, 1985, edition.
BETTY THOMAS TO HOST HER LAST CRACKER BARREL SHOW AUG. 2Radio listeners will have their last chance to ask Betty Thomas for her best recipes and helpful hints Aug. 2 when she airs her last edition of “Cracker Barrel” on KDTH radio in Dubuque and leaves her public personality behind.
Thomas, 56, announced on the air this morning that she will retire from radio after 19 years as host of the popular morning call-in show. The show is aimed at an audience of homemakers who can call in for advice on household problems.
Thomas’ family — her husband Ted Glass and her children, Mary Beth and Tom Nankival — joined her for the announcement. She said she plans to spend her time fishing, traveling and just taking it easy. She said she intends to avoid answering the phone and reading cookbooks for at least three months.
She said she’s enjoyed “every minute” of her time on the “Cracker Barrel,” but she believes it’s time for a change.
Gordon Kilgore, KDTH’s public affairs director, said the station has not decided how to fill Thomas’ position. He said the station would like to keep the concept of the show, but it will be hard to find someone with native Dubuquer Thomas’ local knowledge.
“I just don’t know how you find a Betty Thomas,” he said.
Thomas said she is willing to put out her newsletter, which contains recipes and hints, until subscriptions run out. About 2,500 fans in 21 states receive the newsletter each month.
In 1966, Thomas inherited the “Cracker Barrel” program from her late husband, Bill Thomas, whose real last name was Nankival. He suffered from diabetes and became blind in 1957, so Thomas learned to run an audio board and earned her third-class radio operator’s license to help him in his work.
The couple was hired by WDBQ radio in Dubuque in 1958, and soon after Thomas broadcast her first radio program, a five-minute recipe show called “Cook’s Corner.” She became one of only a handful of women in Iowa who had their own radio program.
Both Bill and Betty Thomas retired when their second child, Mary Beth, was born, but Bill Thomas soon joined KDTH to do “Cracker Barrel.”
When he died in 1966, the station tried a string of fill-in hosts. Betty Thomas was offered the job on a temporary basis and was never replaced.
In 1970, she published her own cookbook, which sold about 100,000 copies.