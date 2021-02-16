ELIZABETH, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently announced Randy Nyboer as the recipient of the 2021 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award.
“Nyboer was selected as one of a handful of biologists to survey the state, finding the best remaining examples of native Illinois habitat,” according to an online announcement. “This survey became known as the Illinois Natural Areas Survey and was one of the first of its kind in the U.S.”
The foundation has used Nyboer’s work to help guide the organization’s land-preservation strategy.
Nyboer will be recognized at the foundation’s virtual annual meeting in April.