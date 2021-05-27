EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – A local community’s Memorial Day parade returns after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
East Dubuque hosts its parade Monday, May 31, according to a press release.
Parade entrants will line up at 9 a.m. on Wall Street, with the parade due to start down Sinsinawa Avenue at 9:30 a.m. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The release states that the parade is open to all tri-state area veterans groups, service and civic organizations, Scout groups, school bands, auto clubs, school bands, churches, police and fire departments and any other participants.
Mike Meyer, owner and operator of the Other Side, will serve as master of ceremonies and parade marshal for the event.
Military services will be held at the East Dubuque cemetery, Hill Street, following the parade.
American Legion Post 787 will sell poppies on Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, in support of veterans. Sale locations include Van’s Liquor Store, 470 Sinsinawa Ave., and Family Beer & Liquor Store, 20200 U.S. 20 Frontage Road.